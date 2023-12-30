When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Saint Joseph's (PA) be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Saint Joseph's (PA) ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 1-0 NR NR 59

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s best wins

When Saint Joseph's (PA) defeated the Villanova Wildcats, the No. 53 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 73-67 on December 9, it was its best victory of the year so far. Mackenzie Smith, in that signature win, compiled a team-best 21 points with five rebounds and two assists. Laura Ziegler also played a role with 16 points, 11 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

77-49 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 130/RPI) on November 14

62-47 on the road over Boston University (No. 154/RPI) on December 5

64-53 on the road over Drexel (No. 169/RPI) on November 19

67-65 on the road over Temple (No. 179/RPI) on November 22

63-57 at home over UAB (No. 192/RPI) on December 21

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

According to the RPI, Saint Joseph's (PA) has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

The Hawks have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Saint Joseph's (PA) has been given the 221st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Hawks have 17 games remaining this year, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

St. Joseph's has 17 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next game

Matchup: Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks vs. George Washington Revolutionaries

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks vs. George Washington Revolutionaries Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

