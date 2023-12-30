Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Sacramento State Hornets (1-7) meeting the Eastern Washington Eagles (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET.

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Summah Hanson: 15.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Benthe Versteeg: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Solape Amusan: 6.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Irune Orio: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Seilala Lautaimi: 4.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Jamie Loera: 11.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jacinta Buckley: 9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Aaliyah Alexander: 15.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Milly Knowles: 6.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaleesa Lawrence: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

