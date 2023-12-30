Saturday's game between the Eastern Washington Eagles (9-3) and the Sacramento State Hornets (1-9) at The Nest has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-51, heavily favoring Eastern Washington to take home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Hornets dropped their last game 88-51 against Idaho on Thursday.

The Hornets are coming off of an 88-51 loss to Idaho in their most recent outing on Thursday. In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Eagles claimed a 68-58 victory over Portland State. Benthe Versteeg scored a team-best 17 points for the Hornets in the loss. Aaliyah Alexander totaled 21 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Eagles.

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 76, Sacramento State 51

Top 25 Predictions

Sacramento State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets took down the No. 328-ranked (according to our computer rankings) CSU Northridge Matadors, 58-48, on December 2, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Hornets have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (five).

Eastern Washington Schedule Analysis

The Eagles took down the No. 125-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wyoming Cowgirls, 62-43, on December 22, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Eastern Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

62-43 over Wyoming (No. 125) on December 22

64-43 at home over Boise State (No. 134) on December 3

86-77 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 215) on November 8

64-62 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 249) on November 22

68-58 on the road over Portland State (No. 256) on December 28

Sacramento State Leaders

Summah Hanson: 14.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 41.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

14.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 41.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Versteeg: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

8.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Solape Amusan: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.5 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.5 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Irune Orio: 6.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

6.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Sophia Lee: 3.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Eastern Washington Leaders

Jamie Loera: 11.3 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 40.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

11.3 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 40.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Alexander: 15.8 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

15.8 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42) Jacinta Buckley: 9.3 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

9.3 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Milly Knowles: 7.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%

7.1 PTS, 55.6 FG% Jaleesa Lawrence: 8.7 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets are being outscored by 18.9 points per game with a -189 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.0 points per game (351st in college basketball) and allow 69.9 per contest (287th in college basketball).

Eastern Washington Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +194 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.2 points per game. They're putting up 73.2 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and are giving up 57.0 per contest to rank 63rd in college basketball.

The Eagles average 74.5 points per game at home, and 71.0 on the road.

In 2023-24 Eastern Washington is conceding 12.9 fewer points per game at home (51.3) than on the road (64.2).

