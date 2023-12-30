Can we count on Rutgers to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Rutgers ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-2 NR NR 184

Rutgers' best wins

Rutgers' best victory this season came against the Monmouth Hawks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 207) in the RPI. Rutgers brought home the 56-51 win at home on November 6. Mya Petticord, in that signature win, posted a team-high 17 points with six rebounds and zero assists. Destiny Adams also played a role with 13 points, 17 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

69-48 at home over Lafayette (No. 215/RPI) on December 1

82-48 at home over Delaware State (No. 262/RPI) on November 29

98-67 at home over La Salle (No. 286/RPI) on December 5

86-43 at home over Wagner (No. 322/RPI) on November 9

80-51 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359/RPI) on November 18

Rutgers' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Based on the RPI, Rutgers has four losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

The Scarlet Knights have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Scarlet Knights have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Rutgers faces the 156th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Scarlet Knights' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games against teams that are above .500 and none against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Rutgers' 16 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rutgers' next game

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

