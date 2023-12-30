Can we expect Robert Morris to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Robert Morris ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 2-2 NR NR 291

Robert Morris' best wins

As far as its best win this season, Robert Morris beat the Charleston (SC) Cougars at home on December 16. The final score was 71-65. Against Charleston (SC), Danielle Vuletich led the team by tallying 19 points to go along with 16 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

65-63 at home over Youngstown State (No. 307/RPI) on December 3

60-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 317/RPI) on December 29

61-50 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359/RPI) on November 6

Robert Morris' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Based on the RPI, the Colonials have three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Robert Morris gets the 285th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Colonials have 16 games remaining this year, including six versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to Robert Morris' upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Robert Morris' next game

Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Robert Morris Colonials

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Robert Morris Colonials Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

