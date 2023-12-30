Can we expect Rhode Island to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Rhode Island's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Rhode Island ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-0 NR NR 132

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rhode Island's best wins

On December 3, Rhode Island registered its signature win of the season, a 60-58 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who are a top 50 team (No. 14), according to the RPI. With 21 points, D'yona Davis was the top scorer against Princeton. Second on the team was Sophie Phillips, with 13 points.

Next best wins

67-56 on the road over Brown (No. 85/RPI) on November 17

59-56 at home over Harvard (No. 104/RPI) on December 28

64-58 over Portland (No. 105/RPI) on November 25

97-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on December 21

91-40 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 161/RPI) on November 7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rhode Island's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Rhode Island is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Rams are 1-1 -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

According to the RPI, Rhode Island has four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Rhode Island has been given the 150th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Rams have 17 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at URI's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Rhode Island's next game

Matchup: Rhode Island Rams vs. George Mason Patriots

Rhode Island Rams vs. George Mason Patriots Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Rhode Island games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.