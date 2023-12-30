What are Providence's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Providence ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-0 NR NR 190

Providence's best wins

Providence captured its signature win of the season on December 30 by claiming a 51-46 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, the No. 58-ranked team based on the RPI. In the win over Seton Hall, Marta Morales dropped a team-leading 17 points. Brynn Farrell contributed 11 points.

Next best wins

51-50 at home over Rhode Island (No. 109/RPI) on December 6

66-35 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 161/RPI) on December 16

57-47 at home over Vermont (No. 194/RPI) on November 10

57-40 at home over Monmouth (No. 207/RPI) on November 22

63-58 on the road over Yale (No. 311/RPI) on December 9

Providence's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Providence has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

The Friars have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Providence is playing the 105th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Friars have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Providence has 17 games remaining this year, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Providence's next game

Matchup: Providence Friars vs. DePaul Blue Demons

Providence Friars vs. DePaul Blue Demons Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

