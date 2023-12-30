When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Princeton be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Princeton ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR 35 11

Princeton's best wins

Princeton's best win this season came in a 61-58 victory on December 11 against the Villanova Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI. Kaitlyn Chen was the leading scorer in the signature win over Villanova, putting up 21 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

75-71 at home over Seton Hall (No. 58/RPI) on November 29

65-60 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 73/RPI) on November 12

77-63 over Oklahoma (No. 107/RPI) on November 23

66-55 on the road over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on December 31

67-47 on the road over Vermont (No. 194/RPI) on December 29

Princeton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Princeton has two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Princeton has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Princeton gets the 33rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

In terms of the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.

Princeton's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Princeton's next game

Matchup: Cornell Big Red vs. Princeton Tigers

Cornell Big Red vs. Princeton Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

