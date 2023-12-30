What are Pittsburgh's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Pittsburgh ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-1 NR NR 269

Pittsburgh's best wins

When Pittsburgh took down the Le Moyne Dolphins, who are ranked No. 138 in the RPI, on December 28 by a score of 56-39, it was its signature victory of the season so far. The leading scorer against Le Moyne was Jala Jordan, who dropped 23 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

94-82 at home over Lehigh (No. 223/RPI) on December 10

79-74 at home over Yale (No. 311/RPI) on November 7

88-57 over Northern Kentucky (No. 315/RPI) on November 24

73-62 at home over Binghamton (No. 349/RPI) on December 3

87-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359/RPI) on November 29

Pittsburgh's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Pittsburgh is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Pittsburgh has the 234th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and one game against teams with worse records than their own.

Pittsburgh has 17 games left on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Pittsburgh's next game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ACC Network

