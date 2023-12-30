For bracketology insights around Pennsylvania and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Pennsylvania ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 158

Pennsylvania's best wins

Pennsylvania captured its best win of the season on December 30, when it defeated the Maine Black Bears, who rank No. 148 in the RPI rankings, 72-69. In the victory against Maine, Mataya Gayle recorded a team-high 28 points. Jordan Obi contributed 15 points.

Next best wins

76-68 on the road over UCSD (No. 230/RPI) on November 26

85-79 on the road over Siena (No. 253/RPI) on November 19

79-71 at home over La Salle (No. 286/RPI) on November 29

71-62 on the road over Merrimack (No. 332/RPI) on December 8

74-51 at home over Marist (No. 338/RPI) on November 11

Pennsylvania's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Schedule insights

Pennsylvania has drawn the 198th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Quakers have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Penn has 14 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Pennsylvania's next game

Matchup: Columbia Lions vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

Columbia Lions vs. Pennsylvania Quakers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

