Based on our computer projections, the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions will beat the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels when the two teams play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 30, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-4.5) Over (48.5) Penn State 33, Ole Miss 18

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Nittany Lions have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Against the spread, the Nittany Lions are 7-3-0 this season.

Penn State is 7-1 ATS when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Nittany Lions games so far this year, five have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 48.5 points, 1.8 higher than the average total in Penn State games this season.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Rebels.

So far this year, the Rebels have compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread.

Ole Miss is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

The Rebels have hit the over in four of their 11 games with a set total (36.4%).

The average total in Ole Miss games this year is 11.0 more points than the point total of 48.5 in this outing.

Nittany Lions vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 37.2 11.4 38.6 10.9 33.5 15.3 Ole Miss 34.8 22.3 44.1 20.6 21.8 24.8

