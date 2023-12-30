What are Penn State's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Penn State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-2 32 34 42

Penn State's best wins

Penn State's signature victory of the season came against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to the RPI. Penn State picked up the 91-85 home win on November 13. The leading scorer against Kansas was Makenna Marisa, who dropped 34 points with three rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 99/RPI) on November 20

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 133/RPI) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 153/RPI) on November 26

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 256/RPI) on November 7

97-47 at home over Radford (No. 276/RPI) on November 29

Penn State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Penn State has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Lady Lions have two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Penn State is playing the 86th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Of the Lady Lions' 16 remaining games this year, seven are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records north of .500.

Penn St has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Penn State's next game

Matchup: Penn State Lady Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Penn State Lady Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

