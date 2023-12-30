When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Pacific be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Pacific ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 94

Pacific's best wins

Against the Butler Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, Pacific picked up its signature win of the season on November 24, a 77-66 home victory. Liz Smith, as the top point-getter in the win over Butler, dropped 21 points, while Elizabeth Elliott was second on the squad with 19.

Next best wins

73-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 163/RPI) on November 10

90-86 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 167/RPI) on December 16

79-78 over Temple (No. 179/RPI) on December 2

72-61 at home over UCSB (No. 241/RPI) on December 8

67-54 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 309/RPI) on November 12

Pacific's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Tigers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).

Pacific has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Pacific has been handed the 117th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Pacific has 16 games remaining this season, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

Pacific's next game

Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Pacific Tigers

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Pacific Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:30 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

