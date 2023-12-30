2024 NCAA Bracketology: Pacific Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Pacific be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Pacific ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|94
Pacific's best wins
Against the Butler Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, Pacific picked up its signature win of the season on November 24, a 77-66 home victory. Liz Smith, as the top point-getter in the win over Butler, dropped 21 points, while Elizabeth Elliott was second on the squad with 19.
Next best wins
- 73-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 163/RPI) on November 10
- 90-86 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 167/RPI) on December 16
- 79-78 over Temple (No. 179/RPI) on December 2
- 72-61 at home over UCSB (No. 241/RPI) on December 8
- 67-54 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 309/RPI) on November 12
Pacific's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- The Tigers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).
- Pacific has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Pacific has been handed the 117th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- Reviewing the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Pacific has 16 games remaining this season, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.
Pacific's next game
- Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Pacific Tigers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:30 PM ET
- Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
