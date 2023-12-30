How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will host the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Oregon is 9-2 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 185th.
- The Ducks score 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.0 the Bruins give up.
- When Oregon totals more than 62.0 points, it is 9-3.
UCLA Stats Insights
- This season, UCLA has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.6% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 228th.
- The Bruins' 67.8 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 71.2 the Ducks allow to opponents.
- When UCLA gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 6-6.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon put up 73.0 points per game last year at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged away from home (67.4).
- The Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.0).
- In terms of total threes made, Oregon performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.2 per game, compared to 7.0 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage at home and a 32.7% mark away from home.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UCLA averaged 8.0 more points per game at home (77.8) than on the road (69.8).
- In 2022-23, the Bruins conceded 3.9 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (61.4).
- Beyond the arc, UCLA made fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (37.1%) than at home (33.9%).
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Syracuse
|L 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Kent State
|W 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/28/2023
|USC
|W 82-74
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/30/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|CSU Northridge
|L 76-72
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Maryland
|L 69-60
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon State
|W 69-62
|Gill Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/3/2024
|Stanford
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Cal
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
