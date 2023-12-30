The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will host the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: CBS

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.

Oregon is 9-2 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 185th.

The Ducks score 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62.0 the Bruins give up.

When Oregon totals more than 62.0 points, it is 9-3.

UCLA Stats Insights

This season, UCLA has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.6% from the field.

The Bruins are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 228th.

The Bruins' 67.8 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 71.2 the Ducks allow to opponents.

When UCLA gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 6-6.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon put up 73.0 points per game last year at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged away from home (67.4).

The Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.0).

In terms of total threes made, Oregon performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.2 per game, compared to 7.0 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage at home and a 32.7% mark away from home.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UCLA averaged 8.0 more points per game at home (77.8) than on the road (69.8).

In 2022-23, the Bruins conceded 3.9 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (61.4).

Beyond the arc, UCLA made fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (37.1%) than at home (33.9%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Syracuse L 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon 12/21/2023 Kent State W 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena 12/28/2023 USC W 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena 12/30/2023 UCLA - Matthew Knight Arena 1/4/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

UCLA Upcoming Schedule