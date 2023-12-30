2024 NCAA Bracketology: Oral Roberts Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Oral Roberts be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Oral Roberts ranks
|Record
|Summit Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|51
Oral Roberts' best wins
Against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, a top 100 team in the RPI, Oral Roberts secured its signature win of the season on November 18, a 93-87 home victory. Hannah Cooper led the way versus Tulsa, putting up 25 points. Next on the team was Taleyah Jones with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 76-61 at home over UMKC (No. 283/RPI) on December 29
- 72-63 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 298/RPI) on November 22
- 76-74 on the road over Wichita State (No. 299/RPI) on December 20
- 95-64 at home over Denver (No. 340/RPI) on December 31
Oral Roberts' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, Oral Roberts has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, the Golden Eagles have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Oral Roberts has drawn the 36th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- As far as the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams above .500.
- Of Oral Roberts' 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Oral Roberts' next game
- Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Northern Colorado Bears
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
