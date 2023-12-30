When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Oral Roberts be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Oral Roberts ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 51

Oral Roberts' best wins

Against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, a top 100 team in the RPI, Oral Roberts secured its signature win of the season on November 18, a 93-87 home victory. Hannah Cooper led the way versus Tulsa, putting up 25 points. Next on the team was Taleyah Jones with 20 points.

Next best wins

76-61 at home over UMKC (No. 283/RPI) on December 29

72-63 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 298/RPI) on November 22

76-74 on the road over Wichita State (No. 299/RPI) on December 20

95-64 at home over Denver (No. 340/RPI) on December 31

Oral Roberts' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Oral Roberts has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Golden Eagles have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Oral Roberts has drawn the 36th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

As far as the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams above .500.

Of Oral Roberts' 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oral Roberts' next game

Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Northern Colorado Bears

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Northern Colorado Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

