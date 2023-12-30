Can we count on Oklahoma State to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Oklahoma State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Oklahoma State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-1 NR NR 112

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oklahoma State's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Oklahoma State took down the Missouri State Bears at home on November 26. The final score was 82-51. Lior Garzon, in that signature victory, put up a team-high 24 points with three rebounds and two assists. Stailee Heard also played a part with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

78-62 at home over Wyoming (No. 129/RPI) on December 3

67-52 at home over Texas State (No. 191/RPI) on December 9

87-61 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 196/RPI) on December 20

76-58 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 203/RPI) on December 17

74-66 at home over New Orleans (No. 234/RPI) on November 8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oklahoma State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Cowgirls have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, Oklahoma State has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Oklahoma State has drawn the 55th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

In terms of the Cowgirls' upcoming schedule, they have no games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.

Of Oklahoma St's 17 remaining games this season, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oklahoma State's next game

Matchup: UCF Knights vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls

UCF Knights vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oklahoma State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.