If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Oklahoma and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Oklahoma ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 1-0 NR 29 65

Oklahoma's best wins

Oklahoma clinched its signature win of the season on November 12, when it secured a 103-74 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to the RPI. With 24 points, Skylar Vann was the top scorer against Oral Roberts. Second on the team was Sahara Williams, with 13 points.

Next best wins

69-52 at home over UCF (No. 83/RPI) on December 30

80-70 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 119/RPI) on November 9

103-69 at home over Grambling (No. 121/RPI) on December 1

82-67 on the road over Virginia (No. 132/RPI) on November 19

92-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 284/RPI) on November 15

Oklahoma's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Sooners are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Schedule insights

Oklahoma gets the 58th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Sooners' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games versus teams that are above .500 and none against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Oklahoma's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Oklahoma's next game

Matchup: BYU Cougars vs. Oklahoma Sooners

BYU Cougars vs. Oklahoma Sooners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

