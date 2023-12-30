For bracketology insights around NJIT and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How NJIT ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 226

NJIT's best wins

NJIT's best victory this season came against the Rider Broncs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 280) in the RPI. NJIT secured the 70-57 win at home on November 15. In the victory against Rider, Madilyn Dogs posted a team-best 15 points. Trinity Williams contributed 15 points.

Next best wins

80-36 at home over Wagner (No. 322/RPI) on November 18

61-46 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 324/RPI) on November 29

48-45 at home over Merrimack (No. 332/RPI) on November 10

66-47 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 334/RPI) on December 12

58-54 at home over LIU (No. 353/RPI) on December 31

NJIT's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 8-1

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Highlanders are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Schedule insights

The Highlanders have 16 games left this year, including 14 against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records north of .500.

NJIT has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

NJIT's next game

Matchup: Albany Great Danes vs. NJIT Highlanders

Albany Great Danes vs. NJIT Highlanders Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

