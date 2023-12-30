For bracketology insights around New Mexico State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How New Mexico State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 173

New Mexico State's best wins

New Mexico State captured its best win of the season on November 12, when it defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals, who rank No. 173 in the RPI rankings, 59-52. Molly Kaiser, as the leading point-getter in the win over Incarnate Word, posted 15 points, while Sabou Gueye was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

64-59 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 309/RPI) on November 25

70-39 at home over Utah Valley (No. 316/RPI) on December 16

57-38 at home over Portland State (No. 318/RPI) on November 18

78-47 over Hampton (No. 350/RPI) on November 24

New Mexico State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, New Mexico State has five losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, New Mexico State has been given the 278th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Aggies' 16 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at NM State's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

New Mexico State's next game

Matchup: UTEP Miners vs. New Mexico State Aggies

UTEP Miners vs. New Mexico State Aggies Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

