What are New Mexico's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How New Mexico ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-0 NR NR 270

New Mexico's best wins

In its best win of the season, New Mexico beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in a 75-74 win on November 15. With 15 points, Paula Reus was the leading scorer versus Texas A&M-Commerce. Second on the team was Charlotte Kohl, with 15 points.

Next best wins

68-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 201/RPI) on December 4

57-48 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 258/RPI) on November 9

69-59 on the road over Nevada (No. 277/RPI) on December 30

67-52 at home over New Mexico State (No. 285/RPI) on December 2

76-59 at home over Texas Southern (No. 305/RPI) on November 6

New Mexico's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-1

The Lobos have tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (eight).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, New Mexico has the 310th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Lobos have 13 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Looking at New Mexico's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

New Mexico's next game

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos vs. Boise State Broncos

New Mexico Lobos vs. Boise State Broncos Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET Location: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

