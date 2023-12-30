What are New Hampshire's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How New Hampshire ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 258

New Hampshire's best wins

New Hampshire's best victory this season came against the Northeastern Huskies, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 281) in the RPI. New Hampshire brought home the 51-41 win at home on November 29. With 20 points, Adara Groman was the top scorer against Northeastern. Second on the team was Avery O'Connor, with 10 points.

Next best wins

79-64 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 288/RPI) on December 2

59-51 at home over Howard (No. 301/RPI) on November 12

73-52 over Wagner (No. 322/RPI) on December 21

68-41 on the road over Stonehill (No. 337/RPI) on December 6

New Hampshire's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Schedule insights

New Hampshire has been handed the 314th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule features six games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records north of .500.

New Hampshire has 16 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

New Hampshire's next game

Matchup: Vermont Catamounts vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Vermont Catamounts vs. New Hampshire Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

