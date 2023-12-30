Will Montana State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Montana State's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Montana State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Montana State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 2-0 NR NR 177

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montana State's best wins

On December 21 versus the North Texas Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 98) in the RPI, Montana State secured its signature win of the season, a 71-58 victory at home. Katelynn Limardo led the charge against North Texas, posting 25 points. Next on the team was Madison Hall with 12 points.

Next best wins

64-55 at home over Wyoming (No. 129/RPI) on December 17

58-56 at home over Idaho State (No. 162/RPI) on December 29

75-57 over New Mexico (No. 233/RPI) on November 23

62-49 at home over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on November 14

57-43 at home over Weber State (No. 292/RPI) on December 31

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Montana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Bobcats have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Montana State gets the 142nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Bobcats have 18 games left this season, including nine versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing Montana St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Montana State's next game

Matchup: Montana State Bobcats vs. North Dakota State Bison

Montana State Bobcats vs. North Dakota State Bison Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Montana State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.