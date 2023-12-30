If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Montana and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Montana's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Montana ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 2-0 NR NR 80

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montana's best wins

Against the Grand Canyon Antelopes on November 20, Montana picked up its signature win of the season, which was a 76-71 road victory. With 15 points, Mack Konig was the leading scorer against Grand Canyon. Second on the team was Dani Bartsch, with 12 points.

Next best wins

67-65 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 131/RPI) on December 16

66-55 at home over Idaho State (No. 162/RPI) on December 31

82-68 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 218/RPI) on December 6

68-67 over UCSD (No. 230/RPI) on December 21

72-52 on the road over San Diego (No. 246/RPI) on December 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Montana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Grizzlies have two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Montana has been given the 81st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Grizzlies have 18 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Montana has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Montana's next game

Matchup: Montana Grizzlies vs. South Dakota Coyotes

Montana Grizzlies vs. South Dakota Coyotes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Montana games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.