2024 NCAA Bracketology: Montana Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Montana and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Montana ranks
|Record
|Big Sky Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|80
Montana's best wins
Against the Grand Canyon Antelopes on November 20, Montana picked up its signature win of the season, which was a 76-71 road victory. With 15 points, Mack Konig was the leading scorer against Grand Canyon. Second on the team was Dani Bartsch, with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 67-65 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 131/RPI) on December 16
- 66-55 at home over Idaho State (No. 162/RPI) on December 31
- 82-68 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 218/RPI) on December 6
- 68-67 over UCSD (No. 230/RPI) on December 21
- 72-52 on the road over San Diego (No. 246/RPI) on December 20
Montana's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, the Grizzlies have two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Montana has been given the 81st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Grizzlies have 18 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Montana has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Montana's next game
- Matchup: Montana Grizzlies vs. South Dakota Coyotes
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
