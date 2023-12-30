2024 NCAA Bracketology: Monmouth Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we expect Monmouth to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on Monmouth's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Monmouth ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|215
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Monmouth's best wins
Monmouth captured its best win of the season on November 10, when it beat the St. John's Red Storm, who rank No. 133 in the RPI rankings, 74-69. Jaye Haynes, as the leading point-getter in the win over St. John's (NY), dropped 15 points, while Taisha Exanor was second on the team with 14.
Next best wins
- 68-47 on the road over Lafayette (No. 215/RPI) on December 11
- 63-50 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 273/RPI) on December 22
- 62-42 on the road over Rider (No. 280/RPI) on December 2
- 74-62 at home over UMass (No. 303/RPI) on November 19
- 72-60 on the road over American (No. 352/RPI) on December 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Monmouth's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Monmouth is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Monmouth is facing the 331st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Hawks have nine games left versus teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Monmouth has 19 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Monmouth's next game
- Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Georgian Court Lions
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Monmouth games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.