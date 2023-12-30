Can we expect Monmouth to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Monmouth ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 215

Monmouth's best wins

Monmouth captured its best win of the season on November 10, when it beat the St. John's Red Storm, who rank No. 133 in the RPI rankings, 74-69. Jaye Haynes, as the leading point-getter in the win over St. John's (NY), dropped 15 points, while Taisha Exanor was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

68-47 on the road over Lafayette (No. 215/RPI) on December 11

63-50 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 273/RPI) on December 22

62-42 on the road over Rider (No. 280/RPI) on December 2

74-62 at home over UMass (No. 303/RPI) on November 19

72-60 on the road over American (No. 352/RPI) on December 6

Monmouth's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Monmouth is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Monmouth is facing the 331st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Hawks have nine games left versus teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Monmouth has 19 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Monmouth's next game

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Georgian Court Lions

Monmouth Hawks vs. Georgian Court Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

