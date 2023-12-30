Will Maryland be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Maryland's full tournament resume.

How Maryland ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-1 NR 33 16

Maryland's best wins

Against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Maryland picked up its best win of the season on November 24, a 68-59 victory. Shyanne Sellers was the top scorer in the signature win over Green Bay, recording 23 points with nine rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

83-81 at home over Syracuse (No. 62/RPI) on November 19

86-77 at home over George Mason (No. 70/RPI) on December 3

78-55 at home over JMU (No. 75/RPI) on December 20

98-75 at home over Harvard (No. 104/RPI) on November 6

99-51 at home over Towson (No. 135/RPI) on December 12

Maryland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, Maryland has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 20th-most in the country. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the eighth-most.

Based on the RPI, the Terrapins have three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Maryland has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Maryland has to deal with the eighth-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Terrapins have 15 games left on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at Maryland's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Maryland's next game

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Maryland Terrapins

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Maryland Terrapins Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

