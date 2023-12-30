If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Maryland-Eastern Shore and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Maryland-Eastern Shore's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 197

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's best wins

When Maryland-Eastern Shore took down the George Washington Revolutionaries, who are ranked No. 259 in the RPI, on November 18 by a score of 62-59, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Zamara Haynes led the charge against George Washington, posting 17 points. Second on the team was Ja'la Bannerman with 12 points.

Next best wins

69-52 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 289/RPI) on November 29

70-54 at home over UMBC (No. 321/RPI) on November 26

72-50 on the road over Wagner (No. 322/RPI) on December 16

54-47 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 324/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maryland-Eastern Shore's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Hawks have four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Maryland-Eastern Shore has the 191st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Hawks' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and two games versus teams with records north of .500.

UMES has 15 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's next game

Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Lancaster Bible Chargers

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Lancaster Bible Chargers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Maryland-Eastern Shore games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.