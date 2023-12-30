Marcus Johansson will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets play on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Johansson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Marcus Johansson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:06 per game on the ice, is +4.

Johansson has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johansson has a point in 14 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

Johansson has an assist in 13 of 33 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johansson's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansson has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johansson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +27.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 33 Games 4 18 Points 2 4 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

