Can we count on Loyola (MD) to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Loyola (MD) ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 306

Loyola (MD)'s best wins

Loyola (MD)'s best win this season came on December 30 in a 66-64 victory over the Delaware State Hornets. Lex Therien led the charge versus Delaware State, recording 22 points. Next on the team was Kelly Ratigan with 17 points.

Next best wins

63-42 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 289/RPI) on December 2

49-48 on the road over UMBC (No. 321/RPI) on November 15

77-73 at home over Binghamton (No. 349/RPI) on November 12

53-45 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359/RPI) on November 22

Loyola (MD)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Schedule insights

Loyola (MD) is playing the 329th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Greyhounds have 18 games remaining this season, including eight versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records above .500.

Of Loyola's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Loyola (MD)'s next game

Matchup: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds vs. Colgate Raiders

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds vs. Colgate Raiders Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

