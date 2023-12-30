What are Loyola Marymount's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Loyola Marymount ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 281

Loyola Marymount's best wins

In its best win of the season, Loyola Marymount took down the UCSB Gauchos in a 64-57 win on December 17. Against UCSB, Sydney Gandy led the team by recording 16 points to go along with one rebound and two assists.

Next best wins

79-61 at home over Denver (No. 340/RPI) on November 30

77-74 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 347/RPI) on December 21

Loyola Marymount's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Loyola Marymount is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Loyola Marymount has the 118th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Lions have 16 games remaining this year, including six versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

LMU has 16 games left this season, including two contests against Top 25 teams.

Loyola Marymount's next game

Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. San Francisco Dons

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. San Francisco Dons Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

