When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Long Beach State be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Long Beach State ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 111

Long Beach State's best wins

Against the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team in the RPI, Long Beach State registered its signature win of the season on December 15, a 77-76 home victory. In the victory against Colorado State, Sydney Woodley delivered a team-best 19 points. Cheyenne Givens came through with 19 points.

Next best wins

68-53 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 258/RPI) on November 27

79-57 at home over Nevada (No. 277/RPI) on November 12

81-79 at home over San Francisco (No. 282/RPI) on December 19

76-58 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 347/RPI) on December 30

Long Beach State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Long Beach State gets the 124th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

As far as the Beach's upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams above .500.

Long Beach State has 18 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Long Beach State's next game

Matchup: Long Beach State Beach vs. Cal Poly Mustangs

Long Beach State Beach vs. Cal Poly Mustangs Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

