The Rider Broncs (2-8) will aim to break a five-game road slide when taking on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stabler Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lehigh vs. Rider Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncs score an average of 51.7 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 66.0 the Mountain Hawks give up to opponents.
  • Lehigh has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51.7 points.
  • The Mountain Hawks put up 12.5 more points per game (77.7) than the Broncs give up (65.2).
  • Lehigh has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.
  • Rider has a 2-7 record when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.
  • The Mountain Hawks are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Broncs concede to opponents (40.2%).

Lehigh Leaders

  • Taylor Langan: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Makayla Firebaugh: 9.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
  • Sanaa Redmond: 4.8 PTS, 31.1 FG%
  • Kaylan Deveney: 8.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Jessika Schiffer: 5.6 PTS, 26.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

Rider Leaders

Lehigh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Hofstra W 68-56 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/7/2023 La Salle W 106-60 Stabler Arena
12/10/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 94-82 Petersen Events Center
12/30/2023 Rider - Stabler Arena
1/3/2024 American - Stabler Arena
1/6/2024 Loyola (MD) - Stabler Arena

Rider Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Virginia L 78-51 John Paul Jones Arena
12/16/2023 @ Manhattan L 73-39 Draddy Gymnasium
12/18/2023 Quinnipiac L 60-57 Alumni Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Lehigh - Stabler Arena
1/4/2024 Iona - Alumni Gymnasium
1/11/2024 @ Marist - McCann Arena

