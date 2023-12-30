How to Watch the Lehigh vs. Rider Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rider Broncs (2-8) will aim to break a five-game road slide when taking on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stabler Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lehigh vs. Rider Scoring Comparison
- The Broncs score an average of 51.7 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 66.0 the Mountain Hawks give up to opponents.
- Lehigh has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51.7 points.
- The Mountain Hawks put up 12.5 more points per game (77.7) than the Broncs give up (65.2).
- Lehigh has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.
- Rider has a 2-7 record when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.
- The Mountain Hawks are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Broncs concede to opponents (40.2%).
Lehigh Leaders
- Taylor Langan: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Makayla Firebaugh: 9.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Sanaa Redmond: 4.8 PTS, 31.1 FG%
- Kaylan Deveney: 8.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Jessika Schiffer: 5.6 PTS, 26.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)
Rider Leaders
Lehigh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Hofstra
|W 68-56
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/7/2023
|La Salle
|W 106-60
|Stabler Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 94-82
|Petersen Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Rider
|-
|Stabler Arena
|1/3/2024
|American
|-
|Stabler Arena
|1/6/2024
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Stabler Arena
Rider Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 78-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Manhattan
|L 73-39
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|Quinnipiac
|L 60-57
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Lehigh
|-
|Stabler Arena
|1/4/2024
|Iona
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|@ Marist
|-
|McCann Arena
