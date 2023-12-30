The Rider Broncs (2-8) will aim to break a five-game road slide when taking on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stabler Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lehigh vs. Rider Scoring Comparison

The Broncs score an average of 51.7 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 66.0 the Mountain Hawks give up to opponents.

Lehigh has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51.7 points.

The Mountain Hawks put up 12.5 more points per game (77.7) than the Broncs give up (65.2).

Lehigh has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Rider has a 2-7 record when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.

The Mountain Hawks are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Broncs concede to opponents (40.2%).

Lehigh Leaders

Taylor Langan: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Makayla Firebaugh: 9.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

9.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Sanaa Redmond: 4.8 PTS, 31.1 FG%

4.8 PTS, 31.1 FG% Kaylan Deveney: 8.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

8.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Jessika Schiffer: 5.6 PTS, 26.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

Rider Leaders

Lehigh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Hofstra W 68-56 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena 12/7/2023 La Salle W 106-60 Stabler Arena 12/10/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 94-82 Petersen Events Center 12/30/2023 Rider - Stabler Arena 1/3/2024 American - Stabler Arena 1/6/2024 Loyola (MD) - Stabler Arena

Rider Schedule