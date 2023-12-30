The Rider Broncs (2-7) play the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stabler Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Lehigh vs. Rider Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Lehigh Players to Watch

Ella Stemmer: 19.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Lily Fandre: 12.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Meghan O'Brien: 9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Colleen McQuillen: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Remi Sisselman: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rider Players to Watch

Taylor Langan: 12.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Makayla Firebaugh: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Sanaa Redmond: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaylan Deveney: 7.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jessika Schiffer: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

