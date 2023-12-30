Lehigh vs. Rider December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Rider Broncs (2-7) play the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stabler Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Lehigh vs. Rider Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Ella Stemmer: 19.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lily Fandre: 12.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Meghan O'Brien: 9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Colleen McQuillen: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Remi Sisselman: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rider Players to Watch
- Taylor Langan: 12.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makayla Firebaugh: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sanaa Redmond: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaylan Deveney: 7.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jessika Schiffer: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.