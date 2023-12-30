Saturday's contest that pits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-2) versus the Rider Broncs (2-8) at Stabler Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-57 in favor of Lehigh, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Last time out, the Mountain Hawks lost 94-82 to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Mountain Hawks enter this matchup on the heels of a 94-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Broncs' most recent outing was a 60-57 loss to Quinnipiac on Monday. Ella Stemmer scored a team-leading 37 points for the Mountain Hawks in the loss. The Broncs got a team-high 13 points from Kaylan Deveney in the loss.

Lehigh vs. Rider Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Lehigh vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 75, Rider 57

Top 25 Predictions

Lehigh Schedule Analysis

When the Mountain Hawks defeated the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked No. 177 in our computer rankings, on November 28 by a score of 58-57, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

Lehigh has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Lehigh 2023-24 Best Wins

58-57 at home over Drexel (No. 177) on November 28

78-77 on the road over Delaware (No. 182) on November 14

68-56 on the road over Hofstra (No. 269) on December 3

90-75 at home over Yale (No. 286) on November 17

106-60 at home over La Salle (No. 306) on December 7

Rider Schedule Analysis

The Broncs took down the No. 203-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Boston University Terriers, 58-55, on November 18, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Rider has five losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Lehigh Leaders

Stemmer: 19.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.2 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (39-for-100)

19.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.2 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (39-for-100) Lily Fandre: 12.4 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Meghan O'Brien: 9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Colleen McQuillen: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Remi Sisselman: 7.4 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

Rider Leaders

Taylor Langan: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Makayla Firebaugh: 9.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

9.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Sanaa Redmond: 4.8 PTS, 31.1 FG%

4.8 PTS, 31.1 FG% Deveney: 8.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

8.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Jessika Schiffer: 5.6 PTS, 26.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 50th in college basketball while giving up 66.0 per outing to rank 219th in college basketball) and have a +117 scoring differential overall.

The Mountain Hawks are averaging 83.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (72.5).

Defensively, Lehigh has been better in home games this year, giving up 58.5 points per game, compared to 69.3 on the road.

Rider Performance Insights

The Broncs have been outscored by 13.5 points per game (posting 51.7 points per game, 346th in college basketball, while allowing 65.2 per outing, 207th in college basketball) and have a -135 scoring differential.

The Broncs are scoring more points at home (52.4 per game) than on the road (51.0).

Rider is conceding fewer points at home (59.2 per game) than away (71.2).

