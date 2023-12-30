2024 NCAA Bracketology: Lehigh Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Lehigh be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Lehigh ranks
|Record
|Patriot Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|133
Lehigh's best wins
Lehigh's best win this season came on November 28 in a 58-57 victory against the Drexel Dragons. Against Drexel, Ella Stemmer led the team by putting up 15 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 78-77 on the road over Delaware (No. 210/RPI) on November 14
- 68-56 on the road over Hofstra (No. 241/RPI) on December 3
- 106-60 at home over La Salle (No. 286/RPI) on December 7
- 90-75 at home over Yale (No. 311/RPI) on November 17
- 62-50 on the road over Stonehill (No. 337/RPI) on November 11
Lehigh's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-2
- According to the RPI, the Mountain Hawks have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Lehigh faces the seventh-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.
- The Mountain Hawks have six games remaining against teams over .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Lehigh has 18 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Lehigh's next game
- Matchup: Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. American Eagles
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
