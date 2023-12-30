When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Lehigh be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on Lehigh's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Lehigh ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 133

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lehigh's best wins

Lehigh's best win this season came on November 28 in a 58-57 victory against the Drexel Dragons. Against Drexel, Ella Stemmer led the team by putting up 15 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

78-77 on the road over Delaware (No. 210/RPI) on November 14

68-56 on the road over Hofstra (No. 241/RPI) on December 3

106-60 at home over La Salle (No. 286/RPI) on December 7

90-75 at home over Yale (No. 311/RPI) on November 17

62-50 on the road over Stonehill (No. 337/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lehigh's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

According to the RPI, the Mountain Hawks have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Lehigh faces the seventh-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Mountain Hawks have six games remaining against teams over .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Lehigh has 18 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Lehigh's next game

Matchup: Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. American Eagles

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. American Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Lehigh games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.