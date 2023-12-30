Can we count on Lafayette to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Lafayette ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 253

Lafayette's best wins

Against the NJIT Highlanders on November 21, Lafayette secured its best win of the season, which was an 83-60 home victory. Makayla Andrews, in that signature win, compiled a team-high 24 points with five rebounds and one assist. Kayla Drummond also played a role with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

57-55 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on December 21

59-53 on the road over UMBC (No. 321/RPI) on November 29

54-51 on the road over LIU (No. 353/RPI) on November 18

60-58 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359/RPI) on November 26

Lafayette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Schedule insights

Lafayette has drawn the 325th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Leopards' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

Lafayette has 18 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Lafayette's next game

Matchup: Army Black Knights vs. Lafayette Leopards

Army Black Knights vs. Lafayette Leopards Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

