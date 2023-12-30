Should you wager on Jon Merrill to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

Merrill has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

Merrill has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 2-0

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

