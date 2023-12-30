For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Joel Eriksson Ek a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

Eriksson Ek has scored in 14 of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Eriksson Ek has picked up seven goals and one assist on the power play.

Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 83 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:11 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:16 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:48 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:15 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 2-0

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

