The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-4) look to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 66.3 the Cowgirls give up to opponents.

Iowa State has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Oklahoma State has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.

The 76.3 points per game the Cowgirls put up are 11.3 more points than the Cyclones allow (65.0).

Oklahoma State is 7-2 when scoring more than 65.0 points.

Iowa State is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.

The Cowgirls are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Cyclones allow to opponents (35.4%).

The Cyclones' 47.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.7 higher than the Cowgirls have given up.

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 67.6 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)

16.1 PTS, 67.6 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4) Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

11.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Hannah Belanger: 9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Schedule