Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (5-3) playing the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Addy Brown: 14.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Audi Crooks: 15.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Kelsey Joens: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nyamer Diew: 10.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Hannah Belanger: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Anna Gret Asi: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 8.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 8.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Stailee Heard: 15.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Quincy Noble: 11.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Lior Garzon: 12.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Rylee Langerman: 7.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.