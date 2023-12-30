Saturday's game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-4) and Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) squaring off at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Cyclones won their most recent game 87-70 against Northern Iowa on Wednesday.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 73, Iowa State 70

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Cyclones defeated the Butler Bulldogs 82-55 on November 6.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cyclones are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

The Cowgirls have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (five).

Iowa State 2023-24 Best Wins

82-55 at home over Butler (No. 120) on November 6

105-68 at home over Troy (No. 166) on December 17

87-70 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 167) on December 20

89-59 at home over North Dakota State (No. 183) on December 10

78-60 at home over Southern (No. 187) on November 20

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 67.6 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)

16.1 PTS, 67.6 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4) Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

11.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Hannah Belanger: 9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones' +149 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.5 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per outing (205th in college basketball).

