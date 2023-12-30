Saturday's contest between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 79-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 98-69 win over Loyola Chicago in their last game on Thursday.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Iowa vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Minnesota 66

Iowa Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Hawkeyes registered their signature win of the season, a 77-70 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).

Iowa has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 26

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 9

67-58 on the road over Iowa State (No. 54) on December 6

100-62 over FGCU (No. 58) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 62) on November 19

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (60-for-153)

30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (60-for-153) Kate Martin: 12.0 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

12.0 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Sydney Affolter: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Hannah Stuelke: 13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 63.3 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 63.3 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 8.5 PTS, 69.7 FG%

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 24.9 points per game with a +324 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.5 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allow 65.6 per contest (214th in college basketball).

