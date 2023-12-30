Howard vs. American December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Howard Bison (2-10) meet the American Eagles (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Howard vs. American Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Howard Players to Watch
- Nile Miller: 6.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Iyanna Warren: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vanessa Blake: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyana Walker: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaniyah Harris: 2.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
American Players to Watch
- Lauren Stack: 8.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivy Bales: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Molly Lavin: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emily Johns: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Lemaster: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.