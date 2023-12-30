The Howard Bison (2-10) meet the American Eagles (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Howard vs. American Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Howard Players to Watch

Nile Miller: 6.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Iyanna Warren: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Vanessa Blake: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyana Walker: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaniyah Harris: 2.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

American Players to Watch

Lauren Stack: 8.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivy Bales: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Molly Lavin: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Emily Johns: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Lemaster: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

