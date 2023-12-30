Saturday's game that pits the Howard Bison (2-11) versus the American Eagles (2-8) at Burr Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Howard, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Bison suffered a 58-49 loss to Hofstra.

The Bison fell in their most recent game 58-49 against Hofstra on Thursday. The Eagles head into this contest after a 60-59 loss to UMBC on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Iyanna Warren paced the Bison with 17 points. Ivy Bales scored 14 points in the Eagles' loss, leading the team.

Howard vs. American Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.

Howard vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 63, American 57

Top 25 Predictions

Howard Schedule Analysis

The Bison defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls in a 46-45 win on December 16. It was their best victory of the season.

Howard has four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

The Bison have three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Howard has four losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

American Schedule Analysis

The Eagles notched their signature win of the season on December 2, when they took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who rank No. 327 in our computer rankings, 63-57.

American has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (five).

Howard Leaders

Nile Miller: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.0 FG%

6.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.0 FG% Warren: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Vanessa Blake: 7.1 PTS, 51.5 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.5 FG% Tyana Walker: 9.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (16-for-64)

9.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (16-for-64) Kaniyah Harris: 2.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 19.0 FG%

American Leaders

Lauren Stack: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG% Bales: 7.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Molly Lavin: 8.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

8.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Emily Johns: 10.4 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.4 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Anna Lemaster: 6.7 PTS, 23.4 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

Howard Performance Insights

The Bison are being outscored by 8.3 points per game with a -107 scoring differential overall. They put up 52.2 points per game (343rd in college basketball) and allow 60.5 per contest (103rd in college basketball).

At home, the Bison are putting up 52.0 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as they are averaging on the road.

Howard is surrendering 53.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.4 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (61.2).

American Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 7.3 points per game (posting 59.9 points per game, 279th in college basketball, while allowing 67.2 per contest, 244th in college basketball) and have a -73 scoring differential.

At home the Eagles are scoring 63.3 points per game, 8.5 more than they are averaging on the road (54.8).

American concedes 68.0 points per game at home, and 66.0 on the road.

