Will Gonzaga be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Gonzaga's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Gonzaga's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Gonzaga ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 0-0 21 23 5

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gonzaga's best wins

Gonzaga's best win of the season came on December 3 in a 96-78 victory versus the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal. Brynna Maxwell led the offense versus Stanford, amassing 27 points. Next on the team was Yvonne Ejim with 27 points.

Next best wins

91-70 at home over Toledo (No. 26/RPI) on November 12

78-70 on the road over Cal (No. 39/RPI) on December 7

81-69 over Arizona (No. 49/RPI) on December 20

68-58 over Alabama (No. 50/RPI) on November 25

83-58 at home over South Dakota State (No. 79/RPI) on December 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gonzaga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 5-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Gonzaga has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Gonzaga has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Gonzaga faces the fifth-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes 16 games against teams with worse records and eight games versus teams with records above .500.

Gonzaga has 16 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Gonzaga's next game

Matchup: Portland Pilots vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Portland Pilots vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Gonzaga games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.