2024 NCAA Bracketology: Gonzaga Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Gonzaga be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Gonzaga's complete tournament resume.
How Gonzaga ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-2
|0-0
|21
|23
|5
Gonzaga's best wins
Gonzaga's best win of the season came on December 3 in a 96-78 victory versus the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal. Brynna Maxwell led the offense versus Stanford, amassing 27 points. Next on the team was Yvonne Ejim with 27 points.
Next best wins
- 91-70 at home over Toledo (No. 26/RPI) on November 12
- 78-70 on the road over Cal (No. 39/RPI) on December 7
- 81-69 over Arizona (No. 49/RPI) on December 20
- 68-58 over Alabama (No. 50/RPI) on November 25
- 83-58 at home over South Dakota State (No. 79/RPI) on December 17
Gonzaga's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 5-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Gonzaga has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).
- Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
- Gonzaga has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Gonzaga faces the fifth-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes 16 games against teams with worse records and eight games versus teams with records above .500.
- Gonzaga has 16 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.
Gonzaga's next game
- Matchup: Portland Pilots vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
