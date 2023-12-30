The Orange Bowl will feature the Georgia Bulldogs heading into a showdown with the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Georgia has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking eighth-best in total offense (483.2 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (295.2 yards allowed per game). Florida State has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 13th-best in points per game (37) and sixth-best in points surrendered per game (15.9).

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Georgia vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Georgia Florida State 483.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (42nd) 295.2 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (13th) 177.2 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (67th) 306 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.6 (42nd) 14 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (1st) 12 (116th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (67th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 3,743 yards passing for Georgia, completing 72.4% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 158 times for a team-high 818 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 112 times for 686 yards (52.8 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 713 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has registered 56 receptions and six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 51 passes while averaging 44.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has racked up 32 grabs for 502 yards, an average of 38.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis leads Florida State with 2,745 yards on 208-of-324 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 176 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has rushed for 935 yards on 158 carries so far this year while scoring 14 times on the ground. He's also added 20 catches, totaling 227 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Lawrance Toafili has collected 463 yards (on 69 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has totaled 50 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 658 (50.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 88 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 41 passes and compiled 617 receiving yards (47.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell's 55 targets have resulted in 39 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns.

