The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs meet the Florida State Seminoles. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Georgia vs. Florida State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Georgia vs. Florida State?

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 28, Georgia 26

Florida State 28, Georgia 26 Georgia has an 11-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 91.7% of those games).

The Bulldogs have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Florida State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Seminoles have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 93.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (+21)



Florida State (+21) In 13 Georgia games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

In 2023, the Bulldogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 21 points or more (in six chances).

Against the spread, Florida State is 8-4-0 this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46)



Over (46) Georgia and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 46 points 12 times this season.

There have been eight Florida State games that have ended with a combined score over 46 points this season.

The over/under for the game of 46 is 29.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia (38.4 points per game) and Florida State (37 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54 54.4 53.6 Implied Total AVG 38.6 41.6 35.2 ATS Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 3-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-1 6-0 5-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 51.6 51 Implied Total AVG 33.3 33.4 33.2 ATS Record 8-4-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 5-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.