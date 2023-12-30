If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Georgetown and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Georgetown ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 1-1 NR NR 100

Georgetown's best wins

Georgetown defeated the No. 143-ranked (according to the RPI) DePaul Blue Demons, 66-62, on December 31, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Kelsey Ransom was the top scorer in the signature win over DePaul, posting 23 points with seven rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

65-55 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 163/RPI) on November 26

82-58 on the road over Northwestern (No. 166/RPI) on December 3

60-44 at home over Wake Forest (No. 170/RPI) on December 17

61-50 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 174/RPI) on November 6

57-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 176/RPI) on December 28

Georgetown's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 6-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Georgetown has six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Georgetown has drawn the 247th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Hoyas have 14 games left against teams above .500. They have 15 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Georgetown has 16 games remaining this season, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgetown's next game

Matchup: Butler Bulldogs vs. Georgetown Hoyas

Butler Bulldogs vs. Georgetown Hoyas Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

