For bracketology insights around George Washington and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How George Washington ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-1 NR NR 183

George Washington's best wins

George Washington registered its best win of the season on November 10, when it defeated the Manhattan Jaspers, who rank No. 182 in the RPI rankings, 55-49. Madison Buford put up a team-leading 22 points with one rebound and zero assists in the game against Manhattan.

Next best wins

55-41 at home over Coppin State (No. 268/RPI) on December 9

64-58 at home over Howard (No. 301/RPI) on November 6

67-34 at home over Stonehill (No. 337/RPI) on December 21

46-40 at home over Hampton (No. 350/RPI) on December 16

69-59 at home over American (No. 352/RPI) on November 15

George Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, the Revolutionaries have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, George Washington has been handed the 290th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

In terms of the Revolutionaries' upcoming schedule, they have eight games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.

Glancing at GW's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

George Washington's next game

Matchup: Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks vs. George Washington Revolutionaries

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks vs. George Washington Revolutionaries Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

