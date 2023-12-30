When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Fresno State be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Fresno State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-0 NR NR 307

Fresno State's best wins

Fresno State picked up its best win of the season on November 21, when it beat the Long Beach State Beach, who rank No. 167 in the RPI rankings, 74-65. Against Long Beach State, Mia Jacobs led the team by delivering 16 points to go along with 14 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

71-52 at home over UCSD (No. 230/RPI) on December 2

59-49 at home over Air Force (No. 239/RPI) on December 30

74-55 at home over Pepperdine (No. 258/RPI) on November 15

70-60 over Eastern Illinois (No. 319/RPI) on November 25

68-47 at home over Sacramento State (No. 336/RPI) on December 16

Fresno State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-3

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have six Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 45th-most.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Fresno State has been given the 317th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Bulldogs' 17 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records over .500.

Fresno State has 17 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Fresno State's next game

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

San Jose State Spartans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

