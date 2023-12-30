Can we count on Eastern Washington to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Eastern Washington ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-0 NR NR 98

Eastern Washington's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Eastern Washington beat the Wyoming Cowgirls on December 22. The final score was 62-43. With 16 points, Jamie Loera was the leading scorer against Wyoming. Second on the team was Aaliyah Alexander, with 14 points.

Next best wins

92-51 over Presbyterian (No. 209/RPI) on December 21

64-43 at home over Boise State (No. 214/RPI) on December 3

86-77 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 272/RPI) on November 8

64-62 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 312/RPI) on November 22

68-58 on the road over Portland State (No. 318/RPI) on December 28

Eastern Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Eastern Washington gets the 220th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 18 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of EWU's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Eastern Washington's next game

Matchup: Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Omaha Mavericks

Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Omaha Mavericks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

